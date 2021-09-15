Man kicks car, threatens to kill driver in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to come forward and identify the man accused of threatening to kill a driver before kicking his car and trying to spit on him and his passenger around 11 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Police said a man and a passenger were driving north on State Road, attempting to turn right onto Tampa Avenue, when a white Ford Fusion passed to the right on the stretch of road that has only one lane per direction.

After missing the turn, the driver turned onto Ruby Avenue where they were cut off and stopped by the same Fusion, police said.

The Fusion stopped in the middle of the street, the suspect got out of the passenger side of the car, and threatened the victim by stating he was going to kill him and “kick his a**.”

According to police, the suspect then kicked the victim’s driver’s side door and tried to spit on the victims before getting back in the Fusion and riding away.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Autoplay Caption

If you recognize the suspect, know who the woman driving the Fusion may have been, or have any other information on this case, call Det. Davis Santiago Jr. at 216-623-2710 or email dsantiago2@clevelandohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.