Mask advisory for indoor spaces announced for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Executive Armond Budish introduced a mask advisory for all indoor spaces in Cuyahoga County.

The masking recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, came as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Cuyahoga County and across Ohio.

“Our mask advisory strongly urges masking in all indoor areas to prevent a crisis of COVID cases, hospitalizations and fatalities,” Budish said.

AB: Wearing masks is a small price to pay to protect our children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) September 15, 2021

Budish’s announcement is only an advisory; not a mandate.

The advisory was detailed during a regular COVID-19 briefing with Cuyahoga County health officials and politicians.

“We urge our businesses and municipalities to enforce the use of masks in all buildings,” Budish added. “And we urge schools to require masks for all students and staff so that kids can stay safe and learning in school.”

