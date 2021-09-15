2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mask advisory for indoor spaces announced for Cuyahoga County

Face coverings
Face coverings(Associated Press)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Executive Armond Budish introduced a mask advisory for all indoor spaces in Cuyahoga County.

The masking recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, came as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Cuyahoga County and across Ohio.

“Our mask advisory strongly urges masking in all indoor areas to prevent a crisis of COVID cases, hospitalizations and fatalities,” Budish said.

Budish’s announcement is only an advisory; not a mandate.

The advisory was detailed during a regular COVID-19 briefing with Cuyahoga County health officials and politicians.

“We urge our businesses and municipalities to enforce the use of masks in all buildings,” Budish added. “And we urge schools to require masks for all students and staff so that kids can stay safe and learning in school.”

