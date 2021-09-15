Medical examiner identifies 5 people killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has now positively identified the five victims killed in a house fire early Monday.

The two adults and three children were trapped inside their burning home in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue.

Akron firefighters responded to the home in the city’s North Hill neighborhood around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

The victims are Dal Subba, 60-year-old man, Phip Subba, 48-year-old woman, Prena Subba, 16-year-old girl, Smile Subba, 11-year-old girl and Parisa Limbu Khajum, 5-year-old girl.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

All three children attended Akron Public Schools.

School officials released the below statement Monday:

“Early this morning we were informed of a fire that has taken the lives of three children. Three Akron Public Schools students. We cannot express our shared grief, in words. Our best efforts now are focused on connecting with our students and staff who will be affected by this. Grief counselors have been mobilized now and are where they need to be to help our district through this tragedy,” said Christine Fowler Mack, Superintendent Akron Public Schools.

Four additional victims were transported to Akron hospitals from the house fire.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Akron firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.