More than 10,000 TSA workers test positive for COVID, 47 at Cleveland-Hopkins

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Forty-seven workers were sickened work at Cleveland-Hopkins airport, according to the data.

The last day of work for the most recent screening officer to get sick at Hopkins was August 21, 2021.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Search the graphic below for the number of TSA agents infected at each airport below:

Data as of 9/14/2021

