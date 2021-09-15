2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child

By Stefante Randall and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A mother is recalling what happened when a search for her toddler son ended tragically Saturday night.

Lexie Ramirez told WAFF she was at her northeastern Alabama home with her boyfriend when 19-month-old Ivan Aguilar wandered outside.

They got inside the boyfriend’s truck to drive around and look for the little boy, but they didn’t see that Aguilar was right behind the vehicle.

“All of this was a tragic accident. He did not do it on purpose because we did not see him,” Ramirez said. “It was very hard for us because my boyfriend has been a wonderful dad. He’s not the biological father, but he loved him so much.”

Ramirez said although his life was ended too soon, she will hold on to precious memories and his infectious smile.

“I will miss my baby very much. I will miss his laughs, spending time with him, waking up with him by my side, him running up to me from daycare and everything about him,” Ramirez said.

Organizers of an online fundraiser have collected more than $4,600 in donations to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

Aguilar’s funeral took place Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

