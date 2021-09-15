2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 people shot in Cleveland at East 28th and Cedar Avenue

6 people shot in Cleveland at East 28th and Cedar Avenue
6 people shot in Cleveland at East 28th and Cedar Avenue(WOIO)
By Brian Koster and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed six adults were shot in the 2740 block of Cedar Avenue around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were taken to University Hospitals and MetroHealth Medical Center, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

Their conditions are unknown.

Ciaccia said the suspected shooter is a man who drove a dark-colored SUV.

