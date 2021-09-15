Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler today with a risk of showers and storms for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front continues to work its way through this morning. Scattered showers and storms mainly south and east of Cleveland today. Things have cooled down for now. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70 to 75 degree range. The clouds will clear out by this evening. A light wind will allow temperatures to drop well in the 50s. Warmer near the Lake Erie shore. Sunshine in the forecast tomorrow and pleasant weather. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Warmer and more humid air builds back in Friday. Sunny to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures 80 to 85 degrees. A tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean could possibly throw a little moisture our way. We have isolated afternoon showers and storms in the forecast Friday afternoon.

