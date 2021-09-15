2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for the last seven days of Summer

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall begins one week from today, but it won’t feel like it this weekend.

Highs will top out in the 80s Friday through Sunday, and even into next week.

In the short term, expect a brief little taste of Fall tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Highs will only climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Northeast Ohio weather: Storms move in late tonight; Summertime temperatures stick around