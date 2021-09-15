Probation violation hearing delayed for Ohio man accused of assaulting TV reporter during hurricane coverage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A court appearance set on Wednesday for the Wooster-area man charged with assaulting a TV news reporter was delayed until the end of September.

Benjamin Dagley was initially expected to face a judge in the morning; not for the televised attack, but instead for violating his probation terms.

A new court date has been set for Sept. 29.

The 54-year-old man is on probation stemming from a 2017 conviction where he drilled holes in tanks at the Cleveland company he worked at in an attempt to release hazardous chemicals. A security guard ended up injured and in the hospital as a result of Dagley’s actions.

On Sept. 2, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that Dagley was tracked to the Dayton area and arrested in a shopping plaza parking lot as he exited a store.

Dagley was wanted for confronting MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster on Aug. 30 while he provided live Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport, Miss.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, the U.S. Marshals said Dagley was driving the same white pickup truck he could be seen in during the alleged assault of the news crew.

Man confronts NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. https://t.co/7Abw7BvQ2T pic.twitter.com/wZ2pQ7ZEhr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2021

Gulfport police said Dagley faces charges for assault, disturbing the peace, and violating an emergency curfew.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office told 19 News that Dagley was in violation of his probation terms by being in Mississippi.

Court proceedings related to the Mississippi attack will not proceed until Dagley is extradited.

