Police notified to North Ridgeville schools for false bomb threat

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville City Schools released a statement earlier today that a student passed a letter to a peer indicating that they brought a bomb to school.

The police were immediately notified and the situation was quickly investigated.

The final determination was that it was not a credible threat and allowed classes to continue regularly as scheduled.

North Ridgeville City Schools said in their statement “at no point was anyone in danger”.

