Police warn of potentially illegal TikTok trend taking place at Rocky River-area schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rocky River Police Department hopes to make parents aware of a concerning and emerging TikTok trend that has been reported in several local schools.

In videos tagged under the “devious licks” trend on TikTok, students can be seen damaging or stealing items from school.

**WARNING: Video may contain explicit language. It’s not known if any of these videos occurred at a Rocky River school**

This week alone, police said they have taken reports of similar social media-fueled acts at Rocky River High School, Rocky River Middle School, Kensington School, and Goldwood Primary School.

“These acts have resulted in possible out of school suspensions, and possible criminal charges due to the severity of the damage,” the Rocky River Police Department shared on Facebook.

**Note: The Rocky River Police Department called the trend “deviant licks,” but it instead should be “devious licks”**

PSA time… Parents, are you aware of the TikTok challenge called “deviant licks”? If not, allow RRPD to inform you.... Posted by Rocky River Police Department on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Rocky River police are urging parents to talk with their children “to end this challenge as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.