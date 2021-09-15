2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police warn of potentially illegal TikTok trend taking place at Rocky River-area schools

(Source: CNN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rocky River Police Department hopes to make parents aware of a concerning and emerging TikTok trend that has been reported in several local schools.

In videos tagged under the “devious licks” trend on TikTok, students can be seen damaging or stealing items from school.

**WARNING: Video may contain explicit language. It’s not known if any of these videos occurred at a Rocky River school**

This week alone, police said they have taken reports of similar social media-fueled acts at Rocky River High School, Rocky River Middle School, Kensington School, and Goldwood Primary School.

“These acts have resulted in possible out of school suspensions, and possible criminal charges due to the severity of the damage,” the Rocky River Police Department shared on Facebook.

**Note: The Rocky River Police Department called the trend “deviant licks,” but it instead should be “devious licks”**

PSA time… Parents, are you aware of the TikTok challenge called “deviant licks”? If not, allow RRPD to inform you....

Posted by Rocky River Police Department on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Rocky River police are urging parents to talk with their children “to end this challenge as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Jury trial begins for Concord Township double murder suspect
(Source: WOIO)
Gunman who shot 6 people on Cleveland’s East Side remains on the loose
Damages are estimated at $30,000
Vacant house destroyed in fire in Cleveland
Medical crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot at the Marathon gas station on...
2 shootings at gas stations just minutes apart on Cleveland’s east side