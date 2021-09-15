Report shows Cleveland Clinic boosts Ohio’s economy by more than $21 billion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic contributed $21.6 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2019 and has generated more than 130,000 jobs nationwide.

We all know the Clinic is also an economic powerhouse here in Northeast Ohio.

“If we moved somewhere else and that will not happen, that would leave a huge hole,” said Vickie Johnson, Senior Director of Community Development, Cleveland Clinic.

Johnson says a recent report shows that the clinic employs more than 120,000 people throughout the region through indirect and direct jobs.

“Direct jobs are those people who wear a badge, but because of our purchasing power, we also support other businesses to be in business... so when you add that together, that’s a huge impact,” said Johnson.

These numbers may not mean much to those not employed by the clinic, but Johnson says those numbers can attract other businesses to the area.

For instance, a grocery store chain will soon be building a new store near the clinic’s main campus.

“In addition to those that we attract, we park almost 16,000 cars every day, then there’s the construction forest,” said Johnson. “When you take that and add that to our neighborhood, now you have the kind of impact that a retailer is willing to take a risk on, and we did that.”

Johnson says the clinic plans to continue to be an economic force in Northeast Ohio and share the wealth with the community.

“It’s our goal to build the healthiest community for everyone; we’re not just looking at physical health, we’re looking at economic health as well,” Johnson added.

