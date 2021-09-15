Slyman’s closes Mentor restaurant due to lack of workers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The owners of Slyman’s Tavern announced Tuesday they are temporarily closing the Mentor location due to a shortage of workers.
The closure went into effect on Tuesday.
All of the Mentor restaurant employees were offered other positions within the Sly Restaurant Group.
The Slyman’s Tavern locations in Orange and Independence remain open.
