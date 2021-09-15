Slyman’s closes Mentor restaurant due to lack of workers

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The owners of Slyman’s Tavern announced Tuesday they are temporarily closing the Mentor location due to a shortage of workers.

An important message to our Slyman’s Tavern customers – We have made the extremely difficult decision to temporarily... Posted by Slyman's Tavern - Delivery & Takeout Available on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The closure went into effect on Tuesday.

All of the Mentor restaurant employees were offered other positions within the Sly Restaurant Group.

The Slyman’s Tavern locations in Orange and Independence remain open.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.