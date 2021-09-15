Stow police arrest man after SWAT incident

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the Stow-Kent Gardens apartment complex for a domestic disturbance.

The victim reported that the male suspect assaulted her and was refusing to leave the apartment, according to Stow Police.

The victim also said he was “highly agitated and suicidal”, according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that the victim and a 4-year-old child had exited the apartment but the male suspect, Cyrus J. Sullivan Sr., was still inside.

Sullivan was known to Stow police as he had seven outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.

Sullivan refused to come out and barricaded himself in the apartment.

He challenged the officers to kill him and said he would not be taken alive, according to police.

Stow Police negotiators spoke to him for over two hours while other residents were evacuated.

The Metro SWAT team was called out to assist.

Sullivan eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody by SWAT without incident.

The incident was cleared just after 2 p.m.

Sullivan was arrested on his assault warrant and charged with an additional count of F-3 Domestic Violence, according to police.

He is being held at the Summit County Jail pending his arraignment.

