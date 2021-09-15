Vacant house destroyed in fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A vacant home on Coit Avenue near East 145th Street was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland Fire, the home caught on fire around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews were fighting the fire when the walls of the home collapsed, forcing them to tackle the blaze from the outside.

The fire also affected some live power lines.

A nearby home was damaged, Cleveland Fire said. It’s not known if anyone was inside the home at the time.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.