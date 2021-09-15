2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vacant house destroyed in fire in Cleveland

Damages are estimated at $30,000
(123RF)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A vacant home on Coit Avenue near East 145th Street was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland Fire, the home caught on fire around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews were fighting the fire when the walls of the home collapsed, forcing them to tackle the blaze from the outside.

The fire also affected some live power lines.

A nearby home was damaged, Cleveland Fire said. It’s not known if anyone was inside the home at the time.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

