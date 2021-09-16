2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 woman robbed, another shot buying car from Facebook seller in Akron

(Souce: WBRC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two Coshoctan, Ohio women drove up Wednesday to buy a car from a person they met on Facebook; however, one ended up shot and the other was robbed.

Akron police said the 40-year-old woman was interested in buying a Dodge Charger and her 24-year-old friend made the trip to Akron with her.

The women met the seller in a parking lot in the 900 block of Tupelo Drive around 9:50 p.m.

The 40-year-old was robbed of her wallet as she inspected the Dodge Charger.

The 24-year-old was shot two times while she waited in the vehicle they arrived in.

She had emergency surgery at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Akron police said her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and she is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
1 man dies after shooting near West Side Market, another man injured
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
TikTok removes videos of students stealing items from school after reports that trend is taking place in Rocky River
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
Non-COVID patients turned away due to lack of Ohio hospital beds
Police warn of potentially illegal TikTok trend taking place at Rocky River-area schools