2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 injured after chase with East Cleveland police

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase that began in East Cleveland ended in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the driver who refused to stop for officers, crashed into a building at East 40th and Commerce Streets around 3:55 a.m.

A 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were inside the vehicle.

EMS transported both to a local hospital.

Their names and conditions are not being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Semi overturns on I-90E in Westlake
The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland is doing something bold to better amplify the voices...
MOCA Cleveland amplifying works of artists of color
The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland is doing something bold to better amplify the voices...
MOCA CLEVELAND
(Source: WOIO)
Parma police chase ends in Cleveland