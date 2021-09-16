2 injured after chase with East Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase that began in East Cleveland ended in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the driver who refused to stop for officers, crashed into a building at East 40th and Commerce Streets around 3:55 a.m.

A 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were inside the vehicle.

EMS transported both to a local hospital.

Their names and conditions are not being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.