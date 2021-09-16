2 injured after chase with East Cleveland police
Sep. 16, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase that began in East Cleveland ended in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the driver who refused to stop for officers, crashed into a building at East 40th and Commerce Streets around 3:55 a.m.
A 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were inside the vehicle.
EMS transported both to a local hospital.
Their names and conditions are not being released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
