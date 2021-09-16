2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men shot at West 25th and Lorain Avenue

Shooting happened near West Side Market
2 men shot at West 25th shooting
2 men shot at West 25th shooting(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at West 25th and Lorain Avenue Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 pm. near the West Side Market.

A 41-year-old male is in critical condition and a 42-year-male in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Both men were taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

There have been no arrests made, according to Cleveland Police.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

