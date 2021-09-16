2 men shot at West 25th and Lorain Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at West 25th and Lorain Avenue Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 pm. near the West Side Market.

A 41-year-old male is in critical condition and a 42-year-male in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Both men were taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

There have been no arrests made, according to Cleveland Police.

