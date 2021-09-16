2 men steal boat on trailer from Canton storage center

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office urges the community to come forward with information on the thieves who stole a boat by driving off with it on a trailer in Stark County.

The boat was stolen from the Greensburg Park Self Storage at 2350 Greensburg Rd. at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said two men drove onto the premises in a gray late 90s to early 2000s model Chevy Silverado with damage to the rear of the driver’s side.

The suspects using a manager-level access code to get in and steal a 2016 Malibu Wakesetter on a trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the truck appears to have tattoos on his left arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was no description of the passenger.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance footage of the theft.

Call the Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317 if you have any information on the suspect, the truck, or this crime.

