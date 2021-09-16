Armed male barricaded in home near where woman was shot to death, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon on Cleveland’s East side.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of East 124th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

SWAT officers were called to the scene for an armed male who barricaded himself in a home near where the woman was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.