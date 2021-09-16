2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armed male barricaded in home near where woman was shot to death, Cleveland police say

Homicide scene on East 124th Street
Homicide scene on East 124th Street
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon on Cleveland’s East side.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of East 124th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

SWAT officers were called to the scene for an armed male who barricaded himself in a home near where the woman was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.

