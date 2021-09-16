2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black construction workers demand Sherwin-Williams to keep promises, include them in headquarters project

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights groups and Black construction workers stood in front of Sherwin-Williams’ current headquarters Thursday, demanding the company live up to their commitment.

“That’s what we’re demanding: [it’s] our seat at the table,” Norm Edwards with the Black contractors group, said.

Protesters claim the Cleveland-based paint company is not honoring their promise to name a Black-owned firm as one of the lead contractors on the construction of their new downtown headquarters.

“They only want to give us peanuts, and we’re better than peanuts,” Edwards said.

Yesterday, Sherwin-Williams released a statement, announcing they hired 5 minority firms for construction management services, as well as carpentry, painting, and millwork. According to protesters, these positions are not enough.

“You’re talking about millions to just one hundred thousand,” Edwards said. “We’re talking 25-30 million dollar contracts to white contractors and 100-200 thousand dollars for the black contractors.”

President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Charles Steele Jr., says the lack of inclusion reaches beyond Cleveland: “Sherwin-Williams is all over the world, making all kinds of money…we’re in a capitalistic society without any capital.”

19 News reached out to Sherwin-Williams for a response to the claims by protesters during the demonstration. A spokesperson referred 19 News to yesterday’s press release. The Cleveland-based company is in its second phase of a three-part design process, which could break ground by the end of the year.

“Sherwin Williams, we’re not going away, we are here for the long haul,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Apparently desperate for extra cash, officers say their mother left them alone for more than...
Young children rescued from hot car while mother donated plasma, Cleveland police say (video)
The social media platform TikTok said in a statement to 19 News that they are working to remove...
TikTok removes videos of students stealing items from schools, trend is taking place in Rocky River
Black construction workers demand Sherwin-Williams to keep promises, include them in...
Sherwin Williams Black Construction Groups
A 19-year-old man was injured in an early Thursday morning police chase
Parma police chase ends in Cleveland