Cleveland firefighters free woman trapped inside car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One driver was trapped inside their car after an accident on the city’s East side.

2 car MVA with entrapment. Cleveland Fire cut the drivers side door off this car to free a Woman. Both drivers were transported to University Hospital. pic.twitter.com/j8cKxAEPvg — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 16, 2021

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at E. 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters had to cut off the drivers side door to free the woman.

Both drivers were transported to University Hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

