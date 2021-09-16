2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters free woman trapped inside car

E. 55th and Quincy Avenue accident
E. 55th and Quincy Avenue accident((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One driver was trapped inside their car after an accident on the city’s East side.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at E. 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters had to cut off the drivers side door to free the woman.

Both drivers were transported to University Hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

