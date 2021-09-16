Closing arguments in the Stanley Ford trial scheduled for Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Witness testimony in the jury trial for an arsonist accused of killing nine people is completed.

Closing arguments in the Stanley Ford trial are scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 20 in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Ford, 62, is accused of setting three fires from April 2016 to May 2017.

The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

Ford has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

“I didn’t set nobody on fire,” Ford is heard saying during an audio clip played in court during the trial. “That wasn’t me.”

The jury will be sequestered while they are deliberating.

If convicted, Ford does face the death penalty.

