Endangered man missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Torres, 60, is mentally impaired and has been missing since Sept. 7.

He is known to frequent the area of West 41st and Marvin Avenue and is seen often pushing a shopping cart.

Daniel Torres may be wearing a neck brace and has a long scar on the back of his neck.

Call 911, Police Dispatch at 216-621-1234, or Detective Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see him.

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered male. Daniel Torres, age 60, is mentally impaired and has been... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.