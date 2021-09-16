Health department director gives update to COVID-19 surge in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health and several leading medical experts are set to give an update to the COVID-19 surge across the state.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are expected at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The briefing came just days after the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association urged schools across the state to mandate masks for students and faculty members during the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

This story will be updated.

