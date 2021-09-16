Missing Garfield Heights 13-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Asia Henderson, 13, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 11 around 9 a.m.

Asia just moved from Memphis, Tennessee and it’s believed she left in a vehicle on Maplerow Avenue and has not been seen since, according to Garfield Heights Police.

She is 5′4, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

No vehicle description or clothing description is available, according to police.

If you see her or know where she is, call 216-475-1234.

Asia Henderson was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 11 around 9 a.m. It's believed she left in a vehicle. (Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.