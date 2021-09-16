Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for the final weekend of Summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a foggy start to the day, skies cleared across most of the area.

Skies will remain generally clear through tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday morning.

Lakeshore locations will be a bit warmer overnight, with temperatures in the mid 60s by morning.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s from Friday through Sunday, making the final weekend of Summer very nice.

It will be a touch more humid though.

Only very isolated storms are in the forecast Friday and Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be dry.

