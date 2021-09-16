Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today then warmer and more humid tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas of dense fog will be an issue for some, especially where you saw rain yesterday afternoon. It’s sunshine and pleasant. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees area wide. High pressure in place. Clear sky tonight as we dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees. A front approaches the area tomorrow. The air mass warms and the humidity level goes up. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. We have isolated afternoon storms popping up. A little better risk Friday night. The front comes through Saturday. Not a ton of moisture with it. Partly cloudy and humid Saturday. High temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Browns game will be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures around 80 degrees.

