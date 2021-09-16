Parma police chase ends in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was injured in an early Thursday morning police chase.

According to officials, Parma police officers were chasing a driver who refused to stop.

The chase went into Cleveland where the driver lost control at Superior Avenue and East 71st Street in Cleveland around 12:30 a.m.

A Parma Police chase ended in Cleveland at E71st and Superior Avenue. The driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. The suspect is in custody at this time pic.twitter.com/oTfd3OwlGY — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 16, 2021

After crashing into a pole, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly captured.

He is now being treated at a local hospital.

His name and condition have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

