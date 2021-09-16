2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma police chase ends in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was injured in an early Thursday morning police chase.

According to officials, Parma police officers were chasing a driver who refused to stop.

The chase went into Cleveland where the driver lost control at Superior Avenue and East 71st Street in Cleveland around 12:30 a.m.

After crashing into a pole, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly captured.

He is now being treated at a local hospital.

His name and condition have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

