Parma police chase ends in Cleveland
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was injured in an early Thursday morning police chase.
According to officials, Parma police officers were chasing a driver who refused to stop.
The chase went into Cleveland where the driver lost control at Superior Avenue and East 71st Street in Cleveland around 12:30 a.m.
After crashing into a pole, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly captured.
He is now being treated at a local hospital.
His name and condition have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
