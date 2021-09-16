2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police remind Cleveland Browns fans that alcohol is not allowed during Muni Lot tailgating

Fans tail gate in the municipal parking lot before an NFL football game between the New Orleans...
Fans tail gate in the municipal parking lot before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released the annual list of rules and regulations for tailgating activities at the Muni Lot ahead of Browns home games for the 2021 season.

On the list of rules: “No alcohol”

Here is the complete list of regulations for tailgaters in Cleveland:

  1. No open pit fires
  2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  3. No alcohol
  4. Saving spaces prohibited
  5. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy
  6. No in & out privileges
  7. All litter must be dispensed in trash containers
  8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  9. Crossing the shoreway is prohibited
  10. No private latrines.
  11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Violation of any of the rules may result in fines or ejection from the property, Cleveland police said.

Entry to the Muni Lot opens at 7 a.m. during regular season home games with a fee of $25. During evening games, the lot will begin to open for game-day vehicles at noon.

Police will be on scene to direct traffic to the Muni Lot and overflow areas. Parking restrictions will also be implemented in downtown Cleveland ahead of the games to help ease traffic congestion.

The Browns host the Houston Texans for Cleveland’s first home game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

