WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic was backed up on I-90 Eastbound at Crocker Road, due to an overturned semi.

Westlake police said the accident happened around 8:45 a.m.

The semi was towed off the highway around 9:10 a.m.

All lanes were then re-opened to traffic.

There were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

