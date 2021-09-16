2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville Police increase presence at high school for rumors of ‘planned mischief’

Source: Strongsville Police Department
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that the department is investigating “various rumors circulating regarding planned mischief at the high school this week.”

Details of what this “planned mischief” is were not shared by police.

SPD said it will have an increased police presence at Strongsville High School for at least the next few days.

