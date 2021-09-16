2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death

Sweeney will face sentencing on February 17 and will no longer be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The first of the eight young men indicted in the death of Bowling Green State University sophomore, Stone Foltz, earlier this year has pleaded guilty. Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, entered a guilty plea in Wood County court on Thursday.

Sweeney was charged with four counts, including third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business. The plea agreement allows him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. All other counts have been dropped. Sweeney will face sentencing on February 17 and will no longer be required to wear an ankle monitor. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of community control, rather than jail time, based on his cooperation with investigators.

In his guilty plea, Sweeney admitted to participating in removing evidence that would have assisted in the investigation, including removing Snapchat posts from the night of the incident.

Seven other young men also face charges in connection to Foltz’s death, ranging from first-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide to similar misdemeanor charges.

Stone Foltz died on March 7, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, Foltz had attended an event hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in which he was encouraged to drink an entire bottle of alcohol. A post-mortem analysis found that Foltz’s blood-alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit.

As a result of Foltz’s death, Bowling Green State University permanently banned the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus, and 21 students were recently hit with conduct violations, including the expulsion of three of those students.

Further, the state of Ohio adopted harsher anti-hazing laws.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Fans tail gate in the municipal parking lot before an NFL football game between the New Orleans...
Police remind Cleveland Browns fans that alcohol is not allowed during Muni Lot tailgating
Asia Henderson was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 11 around 9 a.m. It's believed she left in a...
Missing Garfield Heights 13-year-old
(Source: WOIO)
1 man dies after shooting near West Side Market, another man injured
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
TikTok removes videos of students stealing items from school after reports that trend is taking place in Rocky River
1 woman robbed, another shot buying car from Facebook seller in Akron