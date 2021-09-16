2 Strong 4 Bullies
TikTok removes videos of students stealing items from school after reports that trend is taking place in Rocky River

School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media platform TikTok said in a statement to 19 News that they are working to remove videos showing students participating in a potentially illegal trend.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”

The move comes after the Rocky River Police Department put out a warning on Facebook to parents about a viral challenge popularized on TikTok involving vandalism and thefts from schools.

In previous “devious licks” posts on TikTok, students shared videos showing them stealing or damaging school items.

**WARNING: Video may contain explicit language. It’s not known if any of these videos occurred at a Rocky River school**

Police said there have taken reports taken at Rocky River High School, Rocky River Middle School, Kensington School, and Goldwood Primary School for alleged “devious licks.”

“These acts have resulted in possible out of school suspensions, and possible criminal charges due to the severity of the damage,” the Rocky River Police Department shared on Facebook.

**Note: The Rocky River Police Department called the trend “deviant licks,” but it instead should be “devious licks”**

PSA time… Parents, are you aware of the TikTok challenge called “deviant licks”? If not, allow RRPD to inform you....

Posted by Rocky River Police Department on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

