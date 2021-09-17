2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez will not run for re-election

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio(Pool photo/The Enquirer)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Gonzalez, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 16th District, has announced earlier today that he will not be running for re-election.

Anthony Gonzalez released his statement on Twitter, stating that he and his wife have “considered the realities of continuing in public service while juggling the increasing responsibilities of being parents” and decided that the best pathway for their family was to not rerun.

Anthony Gonzalez also thanked his staff for their hard work, especially during the pandemic, and described his time in office as “the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Member of Congress”.

He stated how he takes great pride in the wins his office has achieved. “I have always viewed this job as having two critical components: legislation and constituent services. On both, I would put our record up against any other office in the country.”

You can read his full statement below:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

State Senator Sandra Williams details her plans for curbing crime, for the lakefront, and job...
Bibb, Kelley win Cleveland mayoral primary race, will face off in general election
Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley on economic equality
Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelly discusses plans to move city forward
State Senator Sandra Williams details her plans for curbing crime, for the lakefront, and job...
Voters cast ballots in primary election for Cleveland mayoral race
Justin Bibb is one of 7 candidates running for Cleveland Mayor.
‘Change moves at the speed of trust’: Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb says Cleveland needs a fighter