Bettor places $150,000 wager on Cleveland Browns with chance for payout of over $1 million

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One bold bettor has a lot of belief in the Cleveland Browns.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, an individual placed a $150,000 bet that the Browns will beat out the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North.

If the Cleveland Browns do win the division, the payout would be estimated at $1.35 million.

The Cleveland Browns continue the 2021 season with the team’s second game on Sunday at home against the Houston Texans.

