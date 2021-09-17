Bettor places $150,000 wager on Cleveland Browns with chance for payout of over $1 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One bold bettor has a lot of belief in the Cleveland Browns.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, an individual placed a $150,000 bet that the Browns will beat out the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North.

If the Cleveland Browns do win the division, the payout would be estimated at $1.35 million.

BIG ASS BET 🚨



A bettor has put down $150,000 on the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC.



Potential Payout: $1,350,000 pic.twitter.com/l5cj8Kn0sP — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 10, 2021

The Cleveland Browns continue the 2021 season with the team’s second game on Sunday at home against the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.