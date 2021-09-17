2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton murder victim found dead inside a home

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was found deceased inside a home early Friday morning.

Canton police said officers arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Scoville Avenue just before 2 a.m.

According to police, the victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

