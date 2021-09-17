2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland, Akron to receive hundreds of displaced Afghan evacuees under State Department program

Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24.(Joint Base Charleston)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of foreign evacuees from Afghanistan are coming to America under the United States Department of State’s placement program.

Of the approximate 37,000 individuals who evacuated as part of the first group from Afghanistan, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said on Thursday that Ohio will receive 855 of them, including 435 in Cleveland and Akron.

The evacuees from the Afghan Placement and Assistance program will be dispersed to eight regional resettlement agencies:

AGENCYCITYTOTAL NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS
International Institute of AkronAkron150
Catholic Charities of Southwest OhioCincinnati50
US TogetherCleveland85
Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee ServicesCleveland100
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants ClevelandCleveland100
Community Refugee and Immigration ServicesColumbus250
US TogetherColumbus95
US TogetherToledo25
TOTAL855

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services worked to coordinate with resettlement agencies willing to provide assistance to the Afghan evacuees.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” said Ohio Gov. DeWine. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Placements for the individuals, who are arriving to the country under a legality known as humanitarian parole, are expected to take place over the next six months.

