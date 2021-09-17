Cleveland, Akron to receive hundreds of displaced Afghan evacuees under State Department program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of foreign evacuees from Afghanistan are coming to America under the United States Department of State’s placement program.

Of the approximate 37,000 individuals who evacuated as part of the first group from Afghanistan, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said on Thursday that Ohio will receive 855 of them, including 435 in Cleveland and Akron.

The evacuees from the Afghan Placement and Assistance program will be dispersed to eight regional resettlement agencies:

AGENCY CITY TOTAL NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS International Institute of Akron Akron 150 Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio Cincinnati 50 US Together Cleveland 85 Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services Cleveland 100 U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland Cleveland 100 Community Refugee and Immigration Services Columbus 250 US Together Columbus 95 US Together Toledo 25 TOTAL 855

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services worked to coordinate with resettlement agencies willing to provide assistance to the Afghan evacuees.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” said Ohio Gov. DeWine. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Placements for the individuals, who are arriving to the country under a legality known as humanitarian parole, are expected to take place over the next six months.

