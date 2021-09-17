Cleveland dad convicted in connection with shooting death of 12-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father pleaded guilty in connection with the fatal accidental shooting of his 12-year-old son at their home on the city’s East side on June 1, 2020.

Donell King Sr., 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,

Donell King Jr. died after being shot at the family’s home in the 3100 block of E. 94th Street.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said King’s 13-year-old brother is the one who shot King, with a gun the dad had left lying around.

When Cleveland officers arrived they said King Jr. was lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he died.

Donell King Sr will be sentenced on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

