Cleveland Hopkins worker assaulted in the Orange Parking Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who works at one of the restaurants inside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was assaulted while sitting in her car in the Orange Parking Lot Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old woman told police she had gone to her car around 2:30 pm. to get something, when the suspect pushed his way into her car from the driver’s side door.

According to the Cleveland police report, Rickquan Bennett, 25, then started to choke her and scream “go to sleep”.

The victim managed to escape out of the passenger side door and ran through the lot screaming.

A woman heard the screaming and called police.

Bennett also took off running, but was arrested by officers in the limo lot.

Bennett pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday to the charge of kidnapping.

He is now being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.