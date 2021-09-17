Cuyahoga County corrections officer murdered, suspect then takes own life, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the man believed to have murdered a Cuyahoga County corrections officer Thursday afternoon, before taking his own life.

Cleveland police said Brandon Lee Smith, 41, of Cleveland, shot and killed Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer Valerie Marie Gudger, 37, of North Royalton around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gudger’s body was found in the area of East 124th Street and Brackland Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland police and SWAT officers were then called to a home in the 600 block of Gray Avenue where Smith had barricaded himself inside.

The stand-off lasted until around 10:30 p.m., when SWAT entered and and found Smith dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide

Statement from Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland:

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of C.O. Gudger,” Viland said in a statement. “This is a tragedy that shouldn’t be suffered by any family. The loss of a second corrections officer to violent crime in the past several months will be difficult for all, including the many co-workers and friends who provide such admirable service to the citizens of this county every day.”

Gudger had been a corrections officer since 2017.

