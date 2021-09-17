2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 57-year-old woman missing from Cleveland

Charisse Shahseen
Charisse Shahseen(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find endangered 57-year-old Charisse Shahseen after she went missing.

Police said she may be with her 54-year-old boyfriend.

They may be in white Toyota Camry with Idaho license plate 7V9T14, according to the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

If anyone sees Shahseen or the car, call 911, dispatch at 216-612-1234, or Det. Daniel Zola at 216-623-2755.

Charisse Shahseen
Charisse Shahseen(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

