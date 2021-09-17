‘I’m not perfect’: Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell speaks out on Cleveland case involving 15-year-old girl (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jared “Drake” Bell, the former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, released a video on social media where he commented on his guilty plea to a crime involving a minor.

“Most of the news you’ve heard recently is entirely false and wrong,” Bell said in the Instagram video.

During the video, Bell, who has a wife and child, also denied rumors that claim he moved to Mexico or changed his name.

A multi-year investigation resulted in an eventual guilty plea from Bell for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Cuyahoga County judge sentenced him to two years of probation.

According to investigators, the California native exchanged inappropriate text messages with a teen girl, who was 15 at the time, that he met online and who attended a 2017 concert in Cleveland.

“I’m not perfect and I made mistakes,” Bell said.

Bell said he responded to a fan without knowing the female’s age. He said he never sent any sexually explicit images to the victim nor had physical contact with her, adding that he stopped communication after learning how young she was.

The victim, who is now 19 years old, alleged at his sentencing that Bell’s messages were “blatantly sexual.”

The actor best known for starring in the show “Drake & Josh” from 2004 to 2007 said he accepted the plea to resolve the issue so he could return to focusing on making music.

