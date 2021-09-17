2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘I’m not perfect’: Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell speaks out on Cleveland case involving 15-year-old girl (video)

FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles....
FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his 2017 concerts in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jared “Drake” Bell, the former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, released a video on social media where he commented on his guilty plea to a crime involving a minor.

“Most of the news you’ve heard recently is entirely false and wrong,” Bell said in the Instagram video.

During the video, Bell, who has a wife and child, also denied rumors that claim he moved to Mexico or changed his name.

A multi-year investigation resulted in an eventual guilty plea from Bell for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Cuyahoga County judge sentenced him to two years of probation.

According to investigators, the California native exchanged inappropriate text messages with a teen girl, who was 15 at the time, that he met online and who attended a 2017 concert in Cleveland.

“I’m not perfect and I made mistakes,” Bell said.

Bell said he responded to a fan without knowing the female’s age. He said he never sent any sexually explicit images to the victim nor had physical contact with her, adding that he stopped communication after learning how young she was.

The victim, who is now 19 years old, alleged at his sentencing that Bell’s messages were “blatantly sexual.”

The actor best known for starring in the show “Drake & Josh” from 2004 to 2007 said he accepted the plea to resolve the issue so he could return to focusing on making music.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

