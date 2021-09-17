2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights prepares to install new surveillance cameras throughout city

Maple Heights is preparing to install new surveillance cameras throughout the city.
By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights has approved plans to install 32 surveillance cameras throughout the city.

Flock Safety will be installing equipment and providing services at a cost of about $168,000.

Mayor Annette Blackwell joins 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to talk about the crime-fighting mission.

The cameras are equipped with license plate reading technology designed to help law enforcement better solve crimes.

In short, police are able to access a database and use information from a witness or crime victim to zero in on a potential suspect.

Blackwell said the goal of this new initiative is multipronged. She said use of the cameras are meant to deter crime, help officers investigate more efficiently, improve the quality of life for residents and business owners-- and in turn hopefully boost economic development.

Flock Safety says over 70% of crime occurs with a vehicle.

Blackwell said the decision to install this technology comes after extensive research including learning more about efforts in other cities where surveillance technology is used, including places utilizing Flock Safety.

She said installation is likely to start in October.

