More than 100 jobs available at Cleveland Metroparks for fall and winter season
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is now hiring for the 2021 fall and winter season.
More than 100 jobs are available at various locations, including:
- Merwin’s Wharf
- The Chalet toboggan chutes
- Retail locations
- Park reservations
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Staff is critically needed for the toboggan chutes, according to a news release from Cleveland Metroparks.
“Without additional staff support, we risk not being able to operate the toboggan chutes this upcoming season,” CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in the release.
Open interviews are happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation.
Cleveland Metroparks hopes to fill over 70 seasonal positions, which are available for ages 16 and up.
