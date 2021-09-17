More than 100 jobs available at Cleveland Metroparks for fall and winter season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is now hiring for the 2021 fall and winter season.

More than 100 jobs are available at various locations, including:

Merwin’s Wharf

The Chalet toboggan chutes

Retail locations

Park reservations

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Staff is critically needed for the toboggan chutes, according to a news release from Cleveland Metroparks.

“Without additional staff support, we risk not being able to operate the toboggan chutes this upcoming season,” CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in the release.

Open interviews are happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation.

Cleveland Metroparks hopes to fill over 70 seasonal positions, which are available for ages 16 and up.

Click here to pre-register.

