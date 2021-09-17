2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly 58% of Ohio public school students required to wear masks

Gov. Mike DeWine says that nearly 58% of Ohio public school students are required to wear masks.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 58% of Ohio public K-12 students are required to wear masks in school, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

“I am pleased to see more school superintendents and school boards make the right decision and require masks to protect students and teachers from COVID-19 spread,” Gov. DeWine said. “We share a common goal of ensuring kids are in school, in person, five days a week. While vaccinations remain the best protection against severe COVID-19 cases, masking will help protect those that can’t yet receive the vaccine and adds another layer of protection for those that have.”

Tuesday the governor stated that 54% of students are required by their school to wear masks. On Sept. 1, only 35% of students were required to wear masks.

On Tuesday the governor stated that more than 29,000 Ohio students have had COVID-19 since Aug. 15.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Chief of Staff Patty Manning says that their COVID-19 numbers is the highest they’ve seen.

More children are entering their emergency rooms and more are on ventilators.

The governor says that COVID-19 case rates are higher in school districts where masks optional than in districts where masks are required, according to a recent study.

