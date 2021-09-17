New Browns season, new twists for fans at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are getting ready for 68,000 fans who will cheer the team to victory after only a few thousand fans watched at FirstEnergy Stadium last season.

“We’re recommending that everybody arrive downtown by 11:30 to make sure they’re ready for game day,” said Rob McBurnett, director of community and corporate communications for the Cleveland Browns. “But the first step, before even getting downtown, download the Browns mobile app, to update it to make sure you have your tickets ready to go.”

The Browns will only accept mobile tickets at the gate. But, once inside, there are some new food choices.

“We have two new chicken stands that are absolutely great,” said Browns Executive Chef Adam Lizak. “Vick, as our chef partner, coming in and bringing his number one Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich.”

“This is the No. 1 chicken sandwich,” said Vick Searcy, of Sauce the City about his award-winning chicken coming to the stadium. “Basically, we took everybody’s culture from Cleveland put in together in our Cleveland Hot seasoning with our hot sauce, so it’s only about a seven out of 10, so it’s not going to burn people’s face off.”

Faces still a topic with masking suggested.

“At this point, there are no mandates for masks at our venue,” said McBurnett. “But we are following the county advisory that recommend that anybody regardless of their vaccination status the wears a mask in areas like our main concourse or our Pro Shop.”

At the Pro Shop, all merchandise, including 75th anniversary items, will benefit the community.

“All of the Browns proceeds from our Pro Shop here at FirstEnergy Stadium benefit young in our community,” said Renee Harvey, Vice President of Browns Foundation. (It) goes to support education initiatives well as installing new football fields across our community.”

And to make that community happy, Chef Vick has a recipe for a Browns victory.

“Take one bit of the Cleveland Hot, you’ll win, OK?”

The Browns kick off their home season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.