Northeast Ohio weather: Nice for the final weekend of Summer; first cold front of Fall arrives next Wednesday

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This final weekend of Summer will feel every bit like it.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Some spots may hit 80 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above average through the beginning of the work week.

Our “next big thing” will be the arrival of Fall on Wednesday.

Right on cue, our first cold front of the Fall season will also arrive on Wednesday.

This will usher in much cooler, drier air for the middle to end of next work week.

It’s time to get your jackets and sweaters out!

