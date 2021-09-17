2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer and more humid today; mostly dry weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warmer and more humid air mass in place today. There is a front west of us. This is forecast to track through tomorrow morning. A mix of sun and clouds today. Isolated afternoon showers and storms developing. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Partly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures fall to around 60 degrees or so overnight. That front tomorrow could spark a stray shower or storm. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the first half of the day then more sunshine the second half of the afternoon. A north wind will keep temperatures in the 70s along the lakeshore. You’ll still be around 80 degrees in the Akron-Canton area. A very pleasant day Sunday. It’s sunshine with afternoon temperatures well in the 70s. Go get em Brownies!

