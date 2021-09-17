2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio attorney general threatens legal action against President Biden over proposed vaccine mandate

(WJRT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney general for Ohio joined a call from nearly two dozen other states warning President Joe Biden that lawsuits will follow if the White House administration’s vaccine mandate is implemented.

A total of 24 attorneys general, including Ohio’s Dave Yost, submitted a letter to the president outlining legal concerns with the mandate, which requires that employees of companies with more than 100 workers get the COVID-19 vaccine shot, submit to regular testing, or risk termination.

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Attorney General Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the president didn’t force me to, nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

READ: Attorneys general letter to President Biden in response to COVID-19 vaccine rules

To one point, the group argued that the policy could drive even more individuals out of the workforce, including health care workers. Additionally, they claim a “broad, nationwide” order is not necessary.

President Biden said the intent of the mandate is to ensure vaccinated American employees are protected from unvaccinated coworkers.

Other states joining Ohio on the attorneys general letter includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

